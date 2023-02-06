Best amal for middle of Rajab: Dua Umme Dawood

SHAFAQNA- The most important rite on 15 Rajab is to say the supplicatory prayer known as Dua Umme Dawood. This great supplicatory prayer brings about innumerable rewards some of which are that it grants the requests, relieves from anguishes, and saves from the persecutions of the wrongdoers.

On the fifteenth day of Rajab, the famous devotional act known as the Umme Dawood Rite may be done.

This practice begins by fasting on the fifteenth day, reciting the Holy Quran and offering supplicatory prayers. Its advantage is that it contributes to having one’s requests granted by Almighty Allah, relievesone’s agonies, and saves one from the harm of tyrannical rulers. Details of this practice have beenmentioned in Mafatih al-Jinan. It is highly recommended to fast on the thirteenth, fourteenth, and fifteenth of Rajab.

Supplication of Umme Dawood

In the word of Shaykh al-Tusiy, in his book of ‘Misbah al-Mutahajjid,’ one who intended to do this act is required to observe fasting on the thirteenth, fourteenth, and fifteenth days of Rajab. At the midday of the fifteenth, one should bathe himself. After midday, one should offer the obligatory Zuhr and `Asr Prayers so excellently that one should do all the parts perfectly. It is advisable to be in a vacant place so as not to be engaged with anything and not to be addressed by anyone. When the (obligatory) prayer is accomplished, one should face the kiblah and recite Surah of al-Fatihah one hundred times, Surah of al-Tawhed one hundred times, and Ayat al-Kursiy ten times. Afterward, Surahs of al-An`am (No. 6), al-Isra’ (also called Bane-Isra’el; No. 17), al-Kahf (No. 18), Luqman (No. 31), Yasen (No. 36), al-Wasaffat (No. 37), al-Zukhruf (No. 43), al-Shura (No. 42), Al-Dukhan (No. 44), al-Fath (No. 48), al-Waqi`ah (No. 56), al-Mulk (No. 67), al-Qalam (No. 68), al-Inshiqaq (No. 84) and all the Surahs following up to the end of the Holy Quran.

After reciting all these Surahs, one may, still facing the kiblah, recite Dua of Umme Dawood.

Sources :

-The Role of the Ahl al-Bayt in Building the Virtuous Community Book Eight: The System of Devotional Acts of the Virtuous Community, Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim

– www.english.almaaref.org