Palestinian archbishop condemns Israeli incitement against Sheikh Sabri

SHAFAQNA-Father Atallah Hanna, Archbishop of the Palestinian Orthodox Church in al-Quds, has strongly denounced the Israeli incitement campaign against al-Quds citizen national and religious figures.

In press remarks to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) on Saturday, Father Hanna said that the Israeli occupation regime is mistaken if it thinks that the al-Quds citizen figures can be intimidated by its incitement and persecution campaigns.

“This campaign is not the first one and will not be the last. It will only increase our steadfastness, fortitude and our adherence to the Palestinian constants,” Father Hanna stressed.

Source : ABNA