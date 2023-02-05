Israelis protest for fifth week against Netanyahu’s plans

SHAFAQNA-Israelis have gathered for a fifth week of protests against controversial judicial changes proposed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Protesters in the central city of Tel Aviv braved heavy rain for Saturday’s protest, carrying blue and white Israeli flags and chanting slogans against Netanyahu’s justice minister.

“I’m here tonight protesting against the transition of Israel from a democracy to an autocracy,” Dov Levenglick, a 48-year-old software engineer, told the Reuters news agency in Tel Aviv.

Source : aljazeera