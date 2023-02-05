Snow spell adds to pain of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-A snow is worsening the already tragic living conditions for thousands of Syrian refugees in northern Lebanon.

There are around 80,000 Syrians living in refugee camps in the northern town of Arsal, along with 40,000 others on the outskirts of the town. Their living conditions in the camps have worsened in recent days after a severe cold wave hit the country amid heavy snow and rainfalls.

A 45-year-old Syrian refugee who gave his name as Abu Mohamed termed the conditions of refugees in Lebanon as “tragic”.

Source : middleeastmonitor