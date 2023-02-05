English
Russian FM will meet with Iraqi president

SHAFAQNA-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has arrived on a working visit in Iraq, will meet with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

“The upcoming meetings are expected to focus on key area of the progressive development of comprehensive Russian-Iraqi ties, including the expansion of political dialogue, the invigoration of trade-and-economic, military-technical and cultural-and-humanitarian cooperation,” the ministry said.

“The sides will analyze the current state of and prospects for further expansion of business partnership in the energy sector. Russia’s PAO Lukoil, PAO Gazprom neft, PAO Bashneft, PAO Rosneft are implementing large-scale projects in Iraq,” it noted.

Source : tass

