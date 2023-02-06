2,700 dead as powerful earthquakes hits southern Turkey & Syria

SHAFAQNA- At least 1,762 deaths are reported in Turkey, with another 968 in Syria, after powerful earthquakes bring thousands of buildings crashing down in both countries.

Initial magnitude 7.8 tremor in south-eastern Turkey is followed by magnitude 7.6 earthquake hours later on Monday (06 Feb 2023) amid several aftershocks.

10 cities affected by earthquake in Turkey

10 cities in the south-eastern part of Turkey have been affected by the earthquake. “We are talking about a vast geography. We are talking about at least 10 million people who live in these cities. This is a tough task for the Turkish authorities and local rescue workers to deal with,” Koseoglu said.

Rescue teams on alert

Erdogan conveyed get well wishes to citizens affected by the earthquake. He added that AFAD and other units are “on alert.” The President noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to areas affected by the earthquake.

“Our Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health, AFAD, provincial governorships, and all other institutions started their work rapidly.

“We are also coordinating our work after the earthquake. We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work,” he said.

UN’s emergency teams are ready to be deployed to Turkey and Syria

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) says its emergency teams are ready to be deployed to Turkey and Syria.

“We are shocked by the devastating earthquake that hit #Türkiye and #Syria at the height of a harsh winter,” UNOCHA said on Twitter. It added that its “teams are assessing the damage” and are “ready to deploy”.

UN’s General Assembly holds minute of silence for Turkey, Syria quake victims

The United Nations General Assembly observed a minute of silence in tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.

“Our teams are on the ground assessing the needs and providing assistance. We count on the international community to help the thousands of families hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid in areas where access is a challenge,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

USA’s President Biden orders ‘any and all’ assistance for Turkey

US President Joe Biden ordered his team on Monday to provide Turkey “any and all needed assistance” and to closely monitor the situation in the country hit by strong earthquakes.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” Biden said on Twitter.

Russian President expresses condolences over deadly earthquakes

In a phone call with Erdogan, Putin expressed sympathy on death of hundreds of people and wished recovery for the injured, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement.

“During the phone call, Russian President Putin also provided information on Russia’s support to Türkiye in search and rescue and disaster relief,” it added.

Iran’s President offers condolences to Turkish, Syrian counterparts

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has sent separate messages to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts to express condolences on the new deadly earthquake.

Raisi showed sympathy regarding the heart breaking quake, which left hundreds of people killed and numerous others injured in Turkey and Syria, expressing readiness to provide both neighboring states with emergency aid.

US says it will not engage with Assad gov’t to deliver aid

The Biden administration has said it is “committed” to delivering aid to Syrians, but it ruled out reaching out to the government in Damascus, which it does not recognise as legitimate.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Washington will not engage with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes.

Source: aljazeera, aa, IRNA

