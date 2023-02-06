Russia & Iraq discuss USA’s sanctions over the Ukraine conflict

SHAFAQNA- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart on Monday discussed unpaid bills owed to Russian oil companies because of USA’s sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a Baghdad news conference that he would discuss the issue during a visit to Washington on Wednesday (08 Feb 2023).

“The sanctions should not be imposed on Iraq because its cooperation continues with Russian companies,” Hussein told reporters.

