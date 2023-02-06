English
International Shia News Agency

Russia & Iraq discuss USA’s sanctions over the Ukraine conflict

0
Russia & Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart on Monday discussed unpaid bills owed to Russian oil companies because of USA’s sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a Baghdad news conference that he would discuss the issue during a visit to Washington on Wednesday (08 Feb 2023).

“The sanctions should not be imposed on Iraq because its cooperation continues with Russian companies,” Hussein told reporters.

Source: iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Expert: Russia probably sends “fresh troops” to Ukraine 

Related posts

Expert: Russia probably sends “fresh troops” to Ukraine 

asadian

Saudi FM praised Iraq’s role in stability of region

asadian

Lavrov: Russia concerned about tensions over Iran

asadian

Saudi FM to visit Iraq to resume Saudi-Iran dialogue

asadian

Iraq: Kurdistan region recorded nearly 6000 ancient artifacts

asadian

Russia: Provocative drone attack on Iran could trigger escalation

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.