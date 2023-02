SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani says there is still a diplomatic dynamism in the talks to revive a 2015 international deal on Iran’s nuclear program, known as the JCPOA.

He added that the Islamic Republic always welcomes efforts that are based on goodwill and could help revive the deal.

“Messages are being exchanged at various levels in this regard,” Kanaani told in a weekly briefing with reporters on Monday (06 Feb 2023).

Source: IRNA