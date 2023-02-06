The account, named Al-Mushaf, tweeted verses from the Holy Quran, according to As-Sa’ah news website.

It has the largest number of followers among Quranic accounts on Twitter.

The move against Al-Mushaf has drawn anger among many Muslims who consider the move to be biased.

They say Twitter easily ignores tweeting racist, violent and immoral content but suspends an account that tweets Quranic verses.

They wonder how tweeting verses of the Quran could violate Twitter’s guidelines.

A Twitter user said the social networking site has problems with Islam and other religions and no problems with atheism and immorality.