India: Bulldozer war on Muslim neighbourhoods

SHAFAQNA- Muslims’ Homes demolitions target not only physical structures, but also Muslims’ political standing and basic rights.

Hundreds of Muslim residents of Haldwani, in India’s northern state of Uttarakhand, protested for days, braving the winter cold, after an Indian court ordered the demolition of more than 4,000 homes over allegations they were encroaching on railway land.

Last month the country’s Supreme Court issued a stay on the order, which could affect 50,000 people, it has not yet ruled on the issue of land ownership.

