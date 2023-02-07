English
Emirates’ first flight with 100 percent environmentally sustainable fuel

SHAFAQNA- “Emirates Airlines” owned by the government of Dubai announced the success of the test of 100 percent environmentally sustainable fuel in order to make the first flight with this type of fuel this week.

According to the statement of Dubai’s government, this test was carried out in the area of International Airport in Dubai, on GE90 engine in one of the Boeing 777 airplanes using 100% sustainable fuel.

The purpose of this test and the analysis of its results is to show the ability of the engine to work with a special mixture consisting of 100% sustainable fuel without affecting its performance and to confirm whether such fuel is a suitable alternative to traditional aircraft fuels or not.

Sustainable fuel reduces carbon emissions by 80% over the life cycle of the fuel.

