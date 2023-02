SHAFAQNA-Sheikh Ekrima Sabri stressed that his defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque will continue despite Israeli incitement.

“The arrogance of the Israeli occupation and the threats of the Israeli Jewish settlers will not weaken our stance towards the issue of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” insisted octogenarian Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the Friday prayer Imam of the mosque. “The Israeli occupation is targeting every single issue related to the Palestinian cause, mainly Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Source: middleeastmonitor

