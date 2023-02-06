Afghanistan on agenda for upcoming OIC council in March

SHAFAQNA-In a preparatory meeting for the OIC conference of foreign ministers to be held in March, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said Afghanistan, along with Palestine, was an area of focus of the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee.

According to an OIC statement, the recommendations include continuing engagement with the current government of Afghanistan through the special envoy, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, and arranging a second visit for a delegation of scholars.

“The same applies to the situation in Afghanistan, which was the focus of the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee that adopted a number of recommendations, including continuing engagement with the de facto authorities in Kabul through the Special Envoy, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, and arranging a second visit for a delegation of scholars,” the statement reads.

Source : tolonews