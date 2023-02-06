Syria’s request for help from international community following devastating earthquake

SHAFAQNA- Syria requested help from the members of the United Nations, the secretariat of this organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross following the severe earthquake this morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria announced: “Damascus asks the member states of the United Nations, the secretariat of this organization, its agencies and specialized funds, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other governmental and non-governmental international organizations to help and support the efforts of the Syrian government in dealing with the devastating earthquake disaster.”

In this regard, the Syrian Ministry of Health has announced in its latest non-final statistics that 461 Syrian citizens were killed and 1326 were injured in Latakia, Hama, Aleppo and Tartus.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

