English
International Shia News Agency

Syria’s request for help from international community following devastating earthquake

0

SHAFAQNA- Syria requested help from the members of the United Nations, the secretariat of this organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross following the severe earthquake this morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria announced: “Damascus asks the member states of the United Nations, the secretariat of this organization, its agencies and specialized funds, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other governmental and non-governmental international organizations to help and support the efforts of the Syrian government in dealing with the devastating earthquake disaster.”

In this regard, the Syrian Ministry of Health has announced in its latest non-final statistics that 461 Syrian citizens were killed and 1326 were injured in Latakia, Hama, Aleppo and Tartus.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

Related posts

7.0-magnitude earthquake kills at least 14 people in Turkey and Greece

asadian

Several Middle Eastern countries have been hit by Earthquake

asadian

Overnight 4.2 earthquake hits northern Iran leaving 1 dead, more than 50 injured

Yahya

Taha Funder runs fundraiser for Iran quake victims

Yahya

Iranian Judiciary chief urges local officials to secure quake-hit areas

Yahya

Death toll rises to 336 in Iran earthquake

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.