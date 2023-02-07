Palestinian FM: We expect nine new countries to recognize Palestinian independence

SHAFAQNA- Riyad al-Maliki, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, stated that 8 new countries are expected to recognize the independence of Palestine in 2023.

Al-Maliki added: “The recognition of the Palestinian state is an ongoing issue, and we attach great importance to it, and we are trying to bring the number of countries that recognize our independence to 155 countries.”

He stated: “Soon, in the next two weeks, I will travel to one of the African countries that we expect to recognize the independence of Palestine.”

“Mahmoud Abbas”, the head of the Palestinian Authority, has repeatedly emphasized that the recognition of Palestinian independence is the key to peace in the Middle East and the whole world.

So far, 138 countries have recognized the independence of Palestine.

Source: Shafaqna Persian