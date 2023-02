SHAFAQNA-The World Health Organisation said that the death toll from the strong earthquake in Turkey and Syria could rise eight-fold.

The toll, which currently stands at more than 4000 people, has increased rapidly.

The warning from the world health body comes as rescuers have been combing through the rubble in freezing weather to find survivors. Countries around the world have stepped up to send support in order to aid the rescue efforts.

Source: hindustantime