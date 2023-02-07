English
International Shia News Agency

Ukraine: Main Catholic church moves Christmas to December 25 in pivot to West

SHAFAQNA-Ukraine’s main Catholic church says it will move to a new calendar that will see Christmas celebrated on December 25 rather than January 7 as Ukrainian institutions break cultural links to Russia.

The move by the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), which counts just under a tenth of Ukrainians as worshippers, was welcomed by culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

“This decision is appropriate to the demands of our time and public opinion,” he wrote on Facebook, citing the results of a national online survey conducted by the government.

Source : reuters

