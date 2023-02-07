Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Dozens of countries from around world to help rescue operations

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of countries from around the world promise to help search and rescue operations in Turkey & Syria, which are being hampered by cold and snow.

At least 3,549 deaths have been reported in Turkey, while 1,602 people died in Syria. The death toll is likely to keep rising.

People still alive under mounds of rubble have been pleading for help after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria toppled buildings, but rescuers are stretched to their limits and cannot reach many affected areas.Dozens of countries from around the world promise to help search and rescue operations.

Turkey announces 3-month state of emergency in quake-hit provinces

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday a state of emergency for three months in 10 southern provinces hit by Monday’s massive earthquakes.

“Based on the authority given to us by Article 119 of the Constitution, we decided to declare a state of emergency,” Erdogan said at the State Information Coordination Center in the capital Ankara.

“We will quickly complete the presidential and parliamentary processes about the state of emergency decision, which will cover 10 provinces where earthquakes have occurred and will last for three months,” he added.

Palestinian refugees vulnerable to earthquake repercussions

Three of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Syria, housing around 438,000 people, are in the quake-affected north: the Latakia camp, plus Neirab and Ein el Tal outside Aleppo.

“We are looking at 57,000 Palestine refugees who have been impacted because they live in the camps in the north,” said Tamara Alrifai, spokeswoman for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Qatar to send 10,000 mobile homes for quake victims in Syria & Turkey

Qatar said Tuesday it will send 10,000 mobile homes to Turkey and Syria after the violent earthquakes that struck the two countries.

A statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the move “is part of Qatari efforts to contribute to relieving the quake-affected people in Syria and Turkey.”

Iraq sets up humanitarian ‘air bridge’ to Turkey & Syria

Iraq announced on Monday the establishment of an air bridge to both Syria and Turkey, to send urgent relief aid, including medicine and fuel, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Prime Minister’s press office.

The relief aid includes medical supplies, first aid equipment, shelter and relief supplies, and quantities of medicine and fuel, the statement clarified.

UAE to allocate $100m for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has ordered the allocation of $100m to support earthquake relief efforts in Syria and Turkey, state news agency WAM reports.

Source: aa, iraqinews,aljazeera