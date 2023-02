SHAFAQNA- Indonesia will open Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque before this year’s Ramadhan, according to a religious ministry official. The Mosque in Solo, Central Java, is a smaller replica of the popular landmark in Abu Dhabi named after the UAE’s late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. It is a gift from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who inaugurated it alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo in November.