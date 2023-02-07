UNESCO to assess damage caused to ancient “Gaziantep Castle” in Turkey and “Citadel of Aleppo” in Syria

SHAFAQNA– UNESCO announced the formation of a group of experts to be sent to Turkey and Syria to assess the damage caused to the ancient “Gaziantep Castle” in Turkey and “Citadel of Aleppo” in Syria.

UNESCO’s Spokesman Tom Mallar said: “In order to protect the ancient Gaziantep Castle in Turkey and the Citadel of Aleppo in Syria, this organization, in cooperation with its partners, including the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), is supposed to carry out an accurate damage assessment.”

He added: “The condition of the historic Gaziantep Castle in Turkey and the Citadel of Aleppo in Syria, after the earthquake is very important for UNESCO because two UNESCO World Heritage Sites are located in this city.”

