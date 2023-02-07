Turkey-Syria earthquake: Historic Mosques and ancient Catholic Church damaged

SHAFAQNA- The earthquake damaged many ancient monuments including Yeni Mosque, the Latin Catholic Church and Syria’s ancient Aleppo citadel.

The catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which has left thousands of people dead in Turkey and northwest Syria, has also destroyed several of historic mosques and ancient Catholic Church that had survived for centuries.

Sirvani Mosque

Photos shared online showed that the walls and minaret of the 17th century Sirvani Mosque, which sits beside Gaziantep Castle, were levelled.

Yeni Mosque

Several of the walls of the 17th century Yeni Camii (New Mosque), located in Turkey’s south-eastern city of Malatya, collapsed after the initial quake on Monday (06 Feb 2023).

The Mosque, which was made of stone and built in traditional Ottoman style, was restored last year and open for regular worship.

As the earthquake struck at 04:17 local time, it is unclear if anyone was in the building at the time of the quake.

The Mosque was damaged in previous earthquakes and was flattened in March 1894 before being reconstructed. It was then damaged again in the 1964 Manyas earthquake.

Latin Catholic Church

The Latin Catholic Church, located in the Iskenderun district of Hatay province, was heavily damaged according to photos shared on social media.

Only the arches and walls of the church were left standing, while buildings nearby were reduced to rubble. The church was particularly important for the local Catholic community, who marked Holy Week at the place of worship every Easter.

According to official records, it was built between 1858-71, and reconstructed in 1901 after sustaining fire damage.

Ayyubid mosque

Parts of the dome of the Ayyubid Mosque inside Aleppo’s ancient citadelalso fell off.

Source: middleeasteye