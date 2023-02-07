UN Chief: Women in Afghanistan are exiles in their own country

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ,addressing the General Assembly in New York, said that women and girls in Afghanistan are now “exiles in their own country” due to laws banning them from public life.

The UN said in a statement that Guterres expressed his concerns about the right of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan, where women’s rights are being trampled,” the UN statement reads.

Source : tolonews

