Outrage over France magazine Charlie Hebdo mocking Turkey after earthquakes

SHAFAQNA-French magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked outrage with a cartoon it published mocking TUrkey after earthquakes on Monday.

The cartoon, shared under the heading “cartoon of the day” on Twitter, shows collapsed and damaged buildings, a reversed car, and hills of debris.

“Earthquake in Türkiye,” was written on the top right corner of the cartoon.

“(Didn’t) even need to send tanks,” it says at the bottom.

Internet users reacted to the drawing by expressing their frustration and anger.

Charlie Hebdo is a French satiric magazine also known for its cartoons insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

Source: aa