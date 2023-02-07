UN finds 160% increase in number of victims of Yemen war during 2022

289 civilians were injured from exploding mines and munitions left from the war in the Al-Hudaydah Governorate, western Yemen, during the past year, the United Nations said on Monday .

The UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement confirmed in a statement that the number of victims due to landmine and explosive remnants of war in the province increased by 160% in 2022, compared to 2021 when 111 people were injured.

There are 112 children and 15 women among the injured in the aforementioned incidents, according to the statement.

International and local organizations reported that Yemen is witnessing the largest minelaying operation since the end of World War II.

Source: Al Mayadeen