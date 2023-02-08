Bahrain king called Bashar al-Assad for first time since 2011

SHAFAQNA- The King of Bahrain made a phone call with the President of Syria for the first time in more than ten years in order to express his condolences to the victims of the devastating earthquake that shook the region yesterday evening (Monday).

Bahrain News Agency announced: “In this call, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa emphasized the solidarity of the Kingdom of this country and standing by Syria and its people in this difficult situation.”

The official Syrian news agency also reported: “In this call, Bashar Assad thanked the King of Bahrain for his brotherly feelings and asked God Almighty to protect Bahrain and its people from any harm.”

This is the first contact of the king of Bahrain with Bashar al-Assad since 2011, when Bahrain closed its embassy in Damascus and withdrew its employees from Syria.

