Al-Sisi & Assad talked for the first time

SHAFAQNA- The relations between Egypt and Syria are witnessing a big change after Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s phone call with Bashar al-Assad, which is the first phone call between them.

The devastating earthquake in Syria made Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi talk to his Syrian counterpart on the phone for the first time. This phone call was well received by the President of Syria.

In this phone call, Assad thanked Al-Sisi for expressing sympathy with the people and government of Syria, and emphasized that Syria is proud of the historical and fraternal relations that bind the two countries and their people together.

In this phone call, al-Sisi also expressed his condolences for the death of a number of Syrian people in the recent devastating earthquake.

The President of Egypt also expressed his solidarity with Syria and the people of this country in this painful tragedy and said that he has ordered all possible aid and assistance to Syria in this regard.

On the other hand, sources in a conversation with RT Arabi said: “Almost two years ago, since the late former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi cut ties with Syria, direct contacts between the presidents of Egypt and Syria have been planned.”

These sources reminded that the relations between Egypt and Syria were not completely severed during the era of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and there were some unannounced arrangements between the two sides.

RT sources added that Egypt has constantly defended Turkey’s illegal actions against Syrian territory and demanded the withdrawal of Turkish forces from the territory of this country.

Source: Shafaqna Persian