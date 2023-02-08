Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message following earthquake in Turkey & Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a condolence message following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

After the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani has appealed to the relevant authorities and the public to help the victims in his condolence message.

According to Shafqna’s report, the text of the Shia Supreme Leader’s message is as follows:

In the name of Allah

The Most Merciful, the Most Merciful

The severe earthquake in Turkey and Syria has shaken both countries and the information obtained from the media and other sources shows that a large number of people have lost their lives or been injured due to this tragedy. Buildings and other financial losses are also being estimated heavily. Undoubtedly, this earthquake has caused great destruction.

The Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia Muslims in Najaf Ashraf expressed sympathy and solidarity with the people who lost their loved ones in this great tragedy and prayed to Allah Almighty for patience and speedy recovery of the injured. He has expressed hope that with the efforts of the concerned authorities and the public, basic needs will be provided to the victims as soon as possible.

He prayed that Allah, the Exalted, saves everyone from calamities and blesses them with good health, He is their Guardian and the Most Merciful.

15 Rajab – 1444 AH

Office of Hazrat Ayatollah Syed Ali Sistani – Najaf Ashraf

Shafaqna Persian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani

www.shafaqna.com