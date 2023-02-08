Instead of vain inter-religious tensions, we should focus on consultation and synergy to call people to monotheism: Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in a meeting with Indonesian religious leaders

SHAFAQNA- The plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani said: “The truth of religion is humanity, morality and spirituality, and what does not have a human and moral nature is not religion. What extremists do in the name of religion and by abusing religion has nothing to do with it. Neither what ISIS did has anything to do with Islam, nor the plot to burn the Quran has anything to do with Christianity, these actions are either conspiracy or betrayal or ignorance.

We believe that the final salvation of mankind is in monotheism and spirituality and instead of vain inter-religious tensions, we should focus on consultation and synergy to call people to monotheism and what the first prophets called.”

According to Shafaqna, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Javad Shahrestani, during his trip to Indonesia, held important meetings with the heads of religions of this country, including the Indonesian Ulema Council, the Archbishop of Indonesia, and university figures (Hassanuddin and Alauddin Makassar University).

Followers of divine religions need dialogue and consensus more than ever

The plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in a meeting with the Archbishop of the Church of Indonesia, emphasized the importance of inter-religious dialogue and the common teachings of Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and stated: “The message of all divine prophets has been monotheism, justice and spirituality. In a world where, unfortunately, many efforts are made to negate and weaken spirituality, and in a world where the neglect of humanity and morality is promoted by materialistic centers, and justice and freedom are sacrificed, or atheism is systematically and purposefully promoted, followers of divine religions need dialogue and consensus more than ever, and this is the same important point that was emphasized in the historic meeting between Ayatollah Sistani, Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims, and Pope Francis in Najaf Ashraf. We believe that the final salvation of mankind is in monotheism and spirituality and instead of vain inter-religious tensions, we should focus on consultation and synergy to call people to monotheism and what the first prophets called.”

Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani continued: “I have come to this church for the first time to remind my emphasis on dialogue and human coexistence. We know that it is from the gap between religions that people or movements abuse and violate the sanctity of the holy places or put the followers of religions in trouble. Followers of religions should be vigilant and watch out for those who abuse religion or commit violence against innocent people or justify their wrongdoings. We all know that the truth of religion is humanity, morality, spirituality, and peace, and that which does not have a human and moral nature is not a religion. What extremists do in the name of religion and by abusing religion has nothing to do with it, and divine religions and their true followers should not be blamed for the actions of extremists. What ISIS and the Takfiris did has nothing to do with Islam, nor does the burning of the Koran by that Christian priest have anything to do with Christianity. These actions are either conspiracy or betrayal or ignorance.”

What happens in Islamic societies has a direct impact on the fate of Islam in the world

Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani, in a meeting with Sunni leaders, including the Friday Imam of Jakarta Central Mosque, Professor Nasreddin Omar, also mentioned the history of early Islam and added: “One of the miracles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is that he created such a huge transformation in a society that was burning in the fire of ignorance, neglect, discrimination and class divisions. His mission was a development that was the source of many splendours in the thought and behavior of a very large part of the geography of that day and built a huge society called Islamic civilization.”

He stated that what happens in Islamic lands has a direct impact on the fate of Islam in the world, and noted: “If in Islamic societies we witness reprehensible things such as division or oppression and destruction, poverty, dictatorship and oppression towards the general public or women and youth due to intellectual differences or wrong perceptions of Islam by the rulers, preserving hope among Muslims will be very difficult. A Muslim society is Islamic when all its strata are lively and creative and excel in the production of science and culture, ethics, law, spirituality, justice, progress and the satisfaction of the general public.”

We are all exposed to the eyes of the world wherever we are

Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani also praised the sincere efforts made to explain and promote the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), in the meetings he had with Shia Masakar centers, including Ms. Murali, a famous Shia lady in Indonesia, and a large group of Shia women in this country, and said: “The holy Prophet (PBUH) recommended us to the Quran and Etrat, and we should also move on the same path today. We Shias are everywhere, we must excel in honesty and good manners, in observing the law, in observing the rights of others, in family ethics, in science, art and culture, in effort and resourcefulness, in economy and technology, etc.”

He stated that today’s world is the world of media, and continued: “We are all exposed to the eyes of the world wherever we are, and we can be sure that if we act in a way that is in the interest of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), Islam and Shiism will be proud, and if we are weak and careless, its final effects will affect the dignity of Islam and Shiism. We must have solidarity and empathy with each other and bring forth the best example of humane and Islamic society. The Shia society should be an example in tolerance, in dialogue and interaction, in tact and wisdom, in philanthropy and health, in literacy, science, innovation and service to humanity and form the most advanced human societies.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian