Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Situation more than two days after disaster is still extremely difficult

SHAFAQNA- While the death toll from the earthquake has risen to more than 11,000, rescuers are racing against time to save thousands of people believed to be buried under rubble in Turkey and Syria.

At least 8,574 people have died in Turkey, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. At least 2,530 have been killed in Syria.

Erdogan has travelled to some of the most affected areas. On Tuesday, he had announced a three-month state of emergency across 10 provinces, while aid agencies grapple with the complicated logistics of sending emergency assistance to Syria.

More than 12,000 Turkish search-and-rescue personnel are working in the affected areas, along with 9,000 troops. More than 70 countries have offered rescue teams and other aid.

Erdogan condemns criticism of Turkey’s quake response

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned criticism of the government’s response to devastating earthquakes that have killed more than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

“This is a time for unity, solidarity. In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest,” he told reporters on his arrival in the southern province of Hatay.

He said it was not possible to be prepared for such a disaster, but that the government would accelerate rubble removal and housing construction.

Source : aljazeera

