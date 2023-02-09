Revival of Maghreb tourism

SHAFAQNA- Maghreb attracted nearly 11 million tourists in 2022, which is 84% ​​of the total number of tourists who entered this country before Covid’s pandemic.

The Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts of Morocco, said on (Monday) that: “Morocco is improving in this section after it was able to recover 84% of tourists in 2022 compared to 2019..”

“Fateme Al-Zahra Amour”, the Minister of Tourism of Morocco, pointing out that his country has exceeded the global rate of tourism improvement, which is 65%, stated that tourism revenues have reached about 8 billion dollars with an improvement rate of 112%.

This Maghreb official said that after the World Cup in Qatar, it experienced an increasing growth in the tourism sector, and predicted that this sector will continue to recover after Corona’s period.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com