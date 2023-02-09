Saudi Parliament approved agreement on Chinese language education

SHAFAQNA– Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Assembly approved the memorandum of understanding on cooperation with China for learning Chinese.

Last December, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping to teach Chinese to Saudi students in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia started teaching Chinese at the secondary level in 746 schools last year.

Last year, Saudi Arabia also approved teaching Chinese resources called “Smart Chinese” in order to teach this language in cooperation with Chinese teachers working in the Middle East.

According to a report by the Saudi Sebab website, a team of Chinese and foreign experts spent about four years conducting an independent research and developing textbooks designed for using in Arab countries

Based on the standards of international Chinese language proficiency, these books include versions for children and also general ones, along with supporting programs such as digital courses, video lessons, and graded reading.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com