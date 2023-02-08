Saudi Arabia sentences two Shia citizens to execution

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s criminal court issued death sentences for two Shia citizens, According to a European human rights body.

The European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights has said in a report that Ali Muhammad Al-Rabi and Ali Hassan Al-Safwani who are two Shia citizens have been sentenced to death by a Saudi Arabia court.

This is while the Saudi prosecutor had called for sentencing them to 20 years in prison and a travel ban to prevent them from leaving the country.

The Saudi prosecutor’s office had accused Ali Muhammad of being a member of a terrorist organization, supporting a terrorist ideology, helping and sheltering a number of terrorists and providing them with food, using information networks and social networks, and plans to contact terrorists.

Ali Muhammad Al-Rabi is from the Shiite minority, which faces systematic discrimination by the Saudi regime. Both Al Rabi and Al-Safwani had rejected the accusations in court and had been forced to confess without having the right to have a lawyer, the European body said.

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com