Saudi Arabia: Family of political prisoner fear for his fate

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabian political prisoner, Mohammad Al-Qahtani, who was due to be released from jail last year, has been missing for 100 days. His wife and rights groups fear for his fate.

As the Saudi Arabian political prisoner Mohammad Al-Qahtani prepared to leave jail following his 10-year sentence, he asked his wife, Maha Al-Qahtani, to get him an iPhone and two sweaters from Indiana University, where he received his PhD.

Maha Al-Qahtani, speaking to him from the United States where she fled with their children a month before her husband’s arrest on 9 March 2013, went on to discuss preparations for his release that was scheduled in late November last year.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com