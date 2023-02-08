English
Pope appeals for help for Turkey & Syria quake victims

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis prayed today for the victims of the earthquakes that devastated in Syria and Turkey and called on the international community to continue to support rescue and recovery efforts.

“I am praying for them with emotion and I wanted to say that I am close to these people, to the families of the victims and everyone who is suffering from this devastating disaster,” he said

“I thank those who are offering help and encourage everyone to show solidarity with these countries, some of which have already been battered by a long war,” he added at the end of his weekly audience in the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican.

Source : reuters

