English
International Shia News Agency

Jeremy Corbyn: Indicting Bahrain for spying on activists is crucial step towards justice

0
spying on activists

SHAFAQNA-Former leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, considered that there “is a crucial step towards justice” after the UK High Court indicted the Bahrain government for hacking the computers of British-Bahraini activists.

“It is also a reminder of the brutality of Bahrain’s security services that the UK government continues to fund and support,” Corbyn said in a tweet.

“Bahrain cannot claim state immunity to block a lawsuit brought in Britain by two dissidents who say its government hacked their laptops with spyware,” the High Court in London ruled on Wednesday (February 8, 2023).

Source : Bahrain Mirror

Related posts

Bahrain: Detained Sheikh Mirza Al-Mahrous undergoes cardiac surgery

asadian

Torture leaves Bahraini prisoners with ‘long-lasting wounds’

asadian

Al-Wefaq slams Bahraini regime for not allowing Quran desecration protest rally

asadian

Bahrain: Al-Wefaq calls on authorities not to retaliate against prisoners

asadian

Bahrain: Court upholds charges against prominent rights defender

asadian

Bahrain: Shia Scholar blames lack of genuine dialogue for crisis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.