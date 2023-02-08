Jeremy Corbyn: Indicting Bahrain for spying on activists is crucial step towards justice

SHAFAQNA-Former leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, considered that there “is a crucial step towards justice” after the UK High Court indicted the Bahrain government for hacking the computers of British-Bahraini activists.

“It is also a reminder of the brutality of Bahrain’s security services that the UK government continues to fund and support,” Corbyn said in a tweet.

“Bahrain cannot claim state immunity to block a lawsuit brought in Britain by two dissidents who say its government hacked their laptops with spyware,” the High Court in London ruled on Wednesday (February 8, 2023).

Source : Bahrain Mirror