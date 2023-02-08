English
International Shia News Agency

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions

0
Israel steps up home demolitions

SHAFAQNA-For many Palestinians, the gathering pace of home demolitions is part of the new ultranationalist government’s broader battle for control of east Jerusalem.

The battle is waged with building permits and demolition orders — and it is one the Palestinians feel they cannot win. Israel says it is simply enforcing building regulations.

Last month, Israel demolished 39 Palestinian homes, structures and businesses in east Jerusalem, displacing over 50 people, according to the United Nations. That was more than a quarter of the total number of demolitions in 2022. Ben-Gvir posted a photo on Twitter of the bulldozers clawing at Matar’s home.

Source : apnews

Related posts

Sheikh Sabri says defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque continues despite Israeli incitement

asadian

Israelis protest for fifth week against Netanyahu’s plans

asadian

Israel wants to cancel recognition of Palestinian universities

asadian

Israel steps up demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem

asadian

Experts: Blinken reiterated USA’s longstanding positions on Israel’s deadly violence

asadian

UN: Over two million people in Gaza suffer from16 years of blockade

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.