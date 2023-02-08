Guardian: Tensions brew between Iran & IAEA over nuclear plant

SHAFAQNA-Guardian reported that the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi wants ‘reset’ with Iran but admits he doesn’t know if the 2015 nuclear deal can be revived.

IAEA head has said he will need to go to Tehran very soon to restore his inspectorate’s ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear programme.

Rafael Grossi also said that Iran should not have carried out recent unilateral changes at the Fordow nuclear plant, which will require increased inspections. The modifications, discovered by the IAEA and reported to the board of governors last month, involved an undeclared change to the interconnection between two machines enriching advanced uranium.

Speaking at Chatham House in London, he said: “There has been a modification that should have been reported. You cannot go back and right this wrong. The thing is that, of course, with this modification, the facility has new capabilities so we have to inspect more.”

Source : theguardian