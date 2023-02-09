Lebanese FM meets Bashar AssadHi

English
Lebanese FM meets Bashar Assad

SHAFAQNA- Abdallah Bou Habib, the Lebanese Foreign Minister, arrived at the Damascus airport at the head of a delegation this afternoon (Wednesday).

After arriving in Damascus, Bou Habib met and talked with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the presidential palace.

This trip was made with the aim of discussing and investigating the consequences and effects of the severe earthquake on Monday morning.

Also, the Minister of Public Services and Transportation, the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Social Affairs and officials from other Lebanese ministries will accompany the Foreign Minister on this trip.

