SHAFAQNA– Sheikh of Al-Azhar called for world action to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Sheikh of Al-Azhar Ahmed el-Tayeb said in a tweet that he published in Arabic, Turkish and English: “Our hearts are broken by the terrible scenes of the strong earthquake that shook Syria and Turkey.”

He added: “I ask the world to take action to provide aid to the besieged and injured, and to help the injured and homeless people, and to rush to save people from the rubble.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian