The bulk purchase of Iranian pistachios through India is mostly Ahmad Aghaei type and in some cases Akbari pistachios. The volume of major purchases of this product through India is very high and most of the Indian traders are trying to reduce the price of pistachios in India considering the economic situation of the people.

There are various centers for bulk buying of first grade pistachios throughout this country. But buying from reliable centers is very effective to ensure the price and quality of the product. More than 48 pistachio varieties are produced in Iran, only a limited number of which are used for export to different countries.

The most important export and commercial figures of Iranian pistachios are:

Akbari Pistachio

Pistachio Ahmad Aghaei

Ram head pistachios

Hazelnut pistachio

Almond pistachio

These figures have the largest share in Iran’s export market. An exporter and trader should know what kind of pistachios each country mainly buys and what their purchase price is. People of India care more about the beautiful appearance and taste of food. Therefore, good-looking pistachios with green colored kernels and excellent taste are very popular in this country. Therefore, the most suitable pistachio for this country is Iran’s first grade Ahmad Aghaei pistachio.

Ahmad Aghaei pistachio with elongated appearance and green kernel and wonderful taste is well suited to the taste of Indian people. Of course, Akbari pistachios are sometimes used for sale in this country. But due to the higher price compared to Ahmed Aghaei pistachio, it is much more limited.

Purchase of Iranian pistachios by India

Most of the Iranian businessmen try to establish a relationship and start business with the elders of this country due to the large Indian market. But the most important thing is how to interact with these people. Experience has shown that most Indian businessmen are looking for a quality product at a low price. In such a way that when negotiating with you, they always ask for lower prices than your suggested price.

For example, if you announce the price of Ahmad Aghaei’s pistachios at $10, the Indian businessman will definitely ask you for pistachios at $9. Therefore, in negotiating with these people, you should make reasonable and appropriate suggestions. For these people who are looking for a low price, you can offer to mix a certain percentage of smiling water pistachios and smiling pistachios to reach the desired price of that person. But the important point of this work is that the other party is fully aware of this matter and it is done with the information and consultation of the person himself.

Kivaaz Trading, having two pistachio recording terminals, processes and offers a large amount of pistachios to the market every year. One of the most important features of buying from this business is ensuring the quality and price of the product. The many years of experience of this group in the matter of export can be a great help for different buyers. Among the most important types of Ahmad Aghaei pistachios exported to India, which are supplied by this collection, are:

Ahmed Aghaei first grade pistachios in the lower Anas

in the lower Anas Ahmad Aghaei pistachios are small in the upper anas

are small in the upper anas Pistachio Ahmad Aghaei Ab Khandan

Ahmed Aghaei Khandan pistachio mixture and Khandan water as ordered by the customer

Pistachios and pistachio nuts have a high sales volume in India. Ahmad Aghaei, Akbari and Badami pistachios are sent from Iran to India at competitive prices along with pistachio nuts. The products offered in India must be of first class quality. Pistachios are packed in 50 kg sacks and pistachio kernels are usually in 10 kg cartons.

Iran and America are the two main producers of pistachios and pistachio nuts. In these countries, all kinds of pistachios are produced and marketed in different ways. In addition to Kerman province, these products are also produced in Khorasan, Razavi and Yazd provinces. In recent years, due to drought and poor soil in Kerman province, many producers have migrated to other provinces. Khorasan-Razavi province is one of the best places for planting pistachios due to its good weather conditions and abundant water.

Since the last 15 years, a large amount of pistachio seedlings have been imported in this province and planted by garden experts. After this period, today we see that Razavi Khorasan province has become one of the hubs of pistachio production in Iran. Various pistachios from this province are also sent to active factories in other provinces. Most of Khorasan’s pistachio products are used for export to different countries.

Export of pistachio nuts to India

One of the products used for export to India is pistachio nuts. Pistachio nuts sent to India must have a good taste. Because this product is mostly used to produce all kinds of sweets. Dehn Bast pistachio nuts are one of the best options for export from Iran to India. Among the types of pistachios, 3 main types are the most sold in the Indian market:

Pistachio Ahmad Aghaei

Akbari Pistachio

Almond pistachio

The common denominator of all these types is being in the category of elongated pistachios. Shelled pistachios are often sent raw to the Indian market. The route of sending pistachios and pistachio nuts to India is usually from Bandar Abbas to Navashiwa and Mumbai ports. Various sea lines serve this route and the shipping price is very reasonable. In some periods, a 40-foot container can be delivered from Bandar Abbas to Indian ports for less than $400.

All these things together have made the price of pistachios and pistachio kernels very competitive in India. On the other hand, the high volume of demand for India has caused many people to work in this field.

One of the active companies in the field of exporting all kinds of pistachios and pistachio kernels to India is Kivaaz Trading Group. The main activity of this collection is the export of pistachios. Orders sent to India should be as per the exact requirements of the customers. One of the important features for Indian merchants to buy pistachiosin bulk is the white color of the shell

It is pistachio. Ahmad Aghaei and Badami pistachios are the best options for this. For pistachio nuts, the nuts of Dehan Bast pistachios with the least number of kernels and broken ones are used for export to India.

In the kivaaz company, pistachio nuts for export are packed in 10 kg cartons. In addition, if customers request or to increase shelf life, it is possible to vacuum all products in this collection.

