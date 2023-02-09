Sweden bans Quran-burning protest

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in Sweden decided not to allow a planned Quran burning.

Protesters planning to burn a Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden have been banned from holding the demonstration, police said on Wednesday.

The protesters were refused a permit after police determined it could cause serious harm to national security, the force said.

A protest in January, also held near the embassy by a far-right extremist, was the first in a spate of protests, including some in Denmark and the Netherlands, that sparked international outrage.Other protests were banned on Norway.

“Recently, public gatherings to burn the Quran have provoked very strong reactions, which has resulted in a changed threat picture against Sweden,” the police said.

These incidents have led to tension between leaders in the Middle East, particularly Turkey, and their European counterparts.

Religious and political officials from the Gulf, Iran and other Muslim-majority countries also condemned the Quran burning in Stockholm in January.

Swedish police: Protest could provoke attacks against Swedish interests

Protests are rarely banned by Swedish police as they are considered as a right under freedom of assembly, but police cited the risk that the protest could provoke terror attacks or attacks against Swedish interests.

The Quran burning in Stockholm created a diplomatic firestorm, particularly with Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan publicly came out against Sweden’s bid to join NATO after the incident. Turkey was already critical of Sweden and Finland’s quests to join NATO due to the presence of Kurdish groups in the Scandinavian countries.

The refusal to allow this week’s protest could be related to the country’s quest to join NATO.

Source : thenationalnews, arabnews,al-monitor,