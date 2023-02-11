English
UAE ranked third among 50 powerful emerging markets

SHAFAQNA- According to the “Logistic Index of Agility Emerging Markets ”, members of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council have surpassed other major world economies in the field of emerging markets.

Based on this index, the UAE was ranked third among the 50 most powerful countries in the field of emerging markets after China and India. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia ranked 6th and Qatar ranked 19th in this ranking.

In this regard, countries are ranked based on 4 criteria which are: “domestic logistics services, international logistics services, business basics and digital readiness.”

