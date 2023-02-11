Saudis unveil interactive robot [video]

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s first intelligent interactive robot was welcomed by the attendees at the “Leap 2023” conference, which held recently in the capital city Riyadh.

In this ceremony, the name “Sareh” was chosen for the first intelligent robot in Saudi Arabia.

According to this report, this robot was created in collaboration between Saudi Digital Company and Qss Company and has the ability to communicate with all visitors and perform all local Saudi dances and answer visitors’ questions.

The “Sareh” robot contains a camera that works with virtual intelligence and is able to recognize the distance of the people in front of it and after welcoming, start a conversation with its visitors.

According to this report, this robot contains a pre-defined model that recognizes different Saudi accents and analyzes the sentences and understands their content and then sends the appropriate answer in text form.

It should be said that the second version of Leap 23rd conference was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in cooperation with the Federation of Cyber ​​Security, programming and Unmanned aircraft of Saudi Arabia and the “Tahalef” company are being held with the aim of strengthening and consolidating the country’s position as a center of technology and innovation in that region.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com