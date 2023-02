SHAFAQNA- Tasneem institute presented the Quran weekly series, presented by Sheikh Azhar Nasser .

In this episode of Quran weekly, Sheikh Azhar sheds light on Surah Ar-Roum verse 41 where God speaks of the spread of corruption on land and in the sea. We all know about corruption on land but what is meant by corruption in the sea?



Episode 3: Corruption in the Sea

Part of series: Quran weekly