Turkey & Syria earthquakes: Death toll passes 20000

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has passed 20,000. While hopes of finding survivors are quickly dwindling, but rescue teams are still pulling people out alive.

At least 17,406 people have died in Turkey, according to the country’s disaster agency, while at least 3,317 have been killed in Syria. A two-year-old has been rescued from the rubble in Antakya, Turkey.

UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for more aid access to northwestern Syria from Turkey as he seeks an expanded mandate from the UN Security Council to allow UN help to be delivered through more than one border crossing.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres said now is the time to explore all possible avenues to get aid and personnel into the rebel-held area affected by the earthquakes.

Teams from 24 European countries helping in Turkey

Teams from 24 European countries are involved in search and rescue efforts in Turkey’s quake-hit areas, the EU said on Thursday.

A total of 38 teams from 21 EU countries and Albania, Serbia, and Montenegro have been dispatched to Turkey, the European Commission said in a statemen

4 people rescued from rubble 72 hours after quakes

Four people were rescued from the debris of a destroyed apartment building in Hatay province 72 hours after devastating quakes hit southern Turkey.

Five-year-old Hazal and her mother Betul Guner were rescued by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation search and rescue teams in central Antakya district.

The teams also saved a father and his daughter from the same rubble.Four injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.

Source : aljazeera, aa