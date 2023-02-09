English
UNOCHA: First UN aid convoy reaches Syria

SHAFAQNA-The first United Nations aid convoy has crossed into northwest Syria from Turkey, the UN has confirmed.

Six trucks of “shelter items and non-food item kits, including blankets and hygiene kits” reached Bab al-Hawa on Thursday, the only border crossing authorised by the UN Security Council for aid delivery, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

“The UN cross-border aid operation has been reinstated today,” Sanjana Quazi, Head of OCHA in Turkey, told Al Jazeera.

“We are relieved that we were able to reach the people in northwest Syria in this pressing time. We hope that this operation continues as this is a humanitarian lifeline and the only scalable channel.”

