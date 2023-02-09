English
Amazon opens academy in Saudi Arabia to support digital economy

SHAFAQNA-Amazon has established a new academy in Saudi Arabia to support the kingdom’s human capital program for the digital economy.

The academy, which will offer the “largest talent development programme of its kind in the Middle East”, aims to train more than 30,000 Saudis, issue 35,000 certificates and offer 100 internships by 2025, the Seattle-based technology company said at the Leap technology exhibition in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The academy is being built in co-operation with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and will be operated by the Saudi Digital Academy and the Tuwaiq Academy.

Amazon and the ministry did not disclose the investment details.

Source : thenationalnews

