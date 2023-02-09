Fitch Ratings: Insurance Losses from Turkey-Syria Earthquake could reach $ 4 bn

SHAFAQNA-Insurable losses from Turkey-Syria Earthquake are hard to estimate as the situation is evolving, but they appear likely to exceed $ 2 billion and could reach $ 4 billion or more.

However, insured losses could be much lower, perhaps around USD1 billion, due to low insurance coverage in the affected regions. The vast majority of insured losses will be covered by reinsurance, but the amount ceded is likely to be insignificant in the context of the global reinsurance market, with no implications for reinsurers’ ratings.

Insurance coverage is likely to be low in most of the affected parts of Turkiye and Syria. The Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Pool (TCIP) was created after the Izmit earthquake of 1999 to cover earthquake damage to residential buildings in urban areas.

Source : fitchratings