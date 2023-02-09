Trial operation of Karbala International Airport to begin soon: Astan Quds Hussaini Secretary General

SHAFAQNA- Hasan Rashid Al-Abaiji, the Secretary General of Astan Quds Hussaini, announced that the trial operation of Karbala International Airport will begin.

In a meeting with Dr. Haider Muhammad Makiya, the Chairman of Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), Al-Abaiji said: “The purpose of the projects implemented by Astan Quds Hussaini is not to make a profit, but to serve Iraqi pilgrims and citizens.”

Statin that our projects are for serving pilgrims and citizens in all provinces of Iraq and not only Karbala, he said: “Soon we will start the trial operation of Karbala International Airport, which was built according to international standards, this airport will facilitate traffic flow.”

On the other hand, the Chairman of Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) stated: “We support the projects implemented by Astan Quds Hussaini and we are working to remove the obstacles and difficulties facing these projects.”

He said: “Astan Quds Hussaini’s projects have become a successful and tangible model for everyone because of the services they provide to Iraqi citizens and pilgrims.”

Makiya stated that during the field visit to Karbala International Airport, he was informed about the progress of the project and witnessed the significant progress of the project, and said: “We are trying to start the trial operation of the airport soon after equipping it with new devices and airplanes.”

The Chairman of Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) also visited several projects of Astan Quds Hussaini, including “Warith” cancer treatment institute as one of the most important medical centers in the Middle East and “Al-Sabatin” University of Medical Sciences (PBUH).

Source: Shafaqna Persian