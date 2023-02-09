Search and rescue operation in earthquake-stricken area in Aleppo to end in 40 hours

SHAFAQNA- In a field report from Aleppo, Syria, Al-Mayadeen network reported on Thursday night that the search and rescue operation in the earthquake-stricken area will end in 40 hours.

Al-Mayadeen‘s dispatch correspondent to Aleppo also reported that the people of Aleppo are suffering from extreme cold after dark and the electricity is also cut off in this city.

This news channel reported that the number of people who were pulled out from under the rubble has reached 600 people.

This news channel also reported from Latakia in northern Syria and on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea that rescue teams are continuously working around the clock to remove the debris caused by the earthquake in this city.

A few hours ago, al-Mayadeen reported on the increase in the number of victims of the earthquake in Aleppo and announced that the number of victims has reached 450 and the number of injured has reached 700.

A large earthquake shook southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning. During this earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, which occurred at 04:17 on Monday morning, many buildings were damaged, and search and rescue teams are removing debris and rescuing those who are trapped under debris.

Source: Shafaqna Persian