English
International Shia News Agency

Search and rescue operation in earthquake-stricken area in Aleppo to end in 40 hours

0

SHAFAQNA- In a field report from Aleppo, Syria, Al-Mayadeen network reported on Thursday night that the search and rescue operation in the earthquake-stricken area will end in 40 hours.

Al-Mayadeen‘s dispatch correspondent to Aleppo also reported that the people of Aleppo are suffering from extreme cold after dark and the electricity is also cut off in this city.

This news channel reported that the number of people who were pulled out from under the rubble has reached 600 people.

This news channel also reported from Latakia in northern Syria and on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea that rescue teams are continuously working around the clock to remove the debris caused by the earthquake in this city.

A few hours ago, al-Mayadeen reported on the increase in the number of victims of the earthquake in Aleppo and announced that the number of victims has reached 450 and the number of injured has reached 700.

A large earthquake shook southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning. During this earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, which occurred at 04:17 on Monday morning, many buildings were damaged, and search and rescue teams are removing debris and rescuing those who are trapped under debris.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

 

Related posts

Increase in number of earthquake victims in Syria to 3317 dead and 5245 injured

asadian

UNOCHA: First UN aid convoy reaches Syria

asadian

Al-Azhar’s Sheikh calls for world to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

asadian

Damascus: Lebanese FM meets Syrian president

asadian

Syria’s criticism of UN’s actions to help earthquake victims

asadian

Bahraini king called Syrian President for first time since 2011

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.